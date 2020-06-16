The country-music trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum, which announced its name change to Lady A on Thursday to avoid the old word's Confederate connotations, has reached an undisclosed agreement with the blues/gospel singer Lady A, who had castigated the band for appropriating her longtime stage name without notice.

"Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A," the band wrote on social media Monday, alongside a videoconferencing four-way split screen with themselves, the singer and two other individuals presumed to be management representatives. "Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had," the band continued. "We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come."

Seattle-based blues/gospel singer Anita White, 61, who says she has used the name Lady A professionally since the 1980s, posted the same message on her Instagram page.

No details of the arrangement were given, but trademark law recognizes "trademark coexistence," wherein parties may share a trademark under specific conditions, such as regional use.

White, a Seattle Public Utilities worker, performs throughout the area and elsewhere, hosts two internet-radio shows, produces three annual multi-artist concerts, and has released at least one album, with another, "Lady A: Live in New Orleans," set to be released July 18.

A day after the band made its announcement she wrote on Instagram, "How can you say Black Lives Matter and put your knee on the neck of another Black artist? I'm not mad. I am however not giving up my name, my brand I worked hard for," followed by the hashtags "#GodWillFightMyBattle #TheRealLadyA #LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist #TheTruthIsLoud" — that last the name of a two-part race-relations virtual panel she is co-producing, set for June 27 and June 30, titled "The Truth Is Loud — White Ally Roles in 2020 & Beyond."

She told the Seattle Times in a statement that she and the band had spoken on Monday afternoon and had a "great meeting," adding, "We are in the process of trying to work things out on a positive note for both parties."

