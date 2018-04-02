Lady Antebellum believes in playing on, announcing a co-headlining tour with Darius Rucker that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 4.

Lead singer Hillary Scott gave birth to twin girls, Betsy and Emory, in February, but she is ready to join Lady Anetebellum for the “Summer Plays On” tour when it kicks off in July, promoting the band’s “Heart Break” album from last year.

“We always want to put family first,” singer-guitarist Charles Kelley told “American Country Countdown,” adding that band members plan to bring all their kids on the summer tour. “We adjust. We always have. It’s like a traveling road family out there.”

Tickets are $35.25-$100 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.