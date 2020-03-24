TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Lady Gaga delays album release

Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV

 Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lady Gaga is delaying the April 10 release of her sixth studio album, "Chromatica," amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[A]fter a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon," the Grammy and Academy Award-winning pop star, who turns 34 on Saturday, wrote on social media Tuesday.

[W]hile I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

She asked that attention be focused on "getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

Gaga added that she plans for her "Chromatica Ball" summer concert tour go on.

