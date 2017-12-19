TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Lady Gaga sets two-year Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga performs during a hurricanes relief concert

Lady Gaga performs during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas on Oct. 21, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAS VEGAS - Lady Gaga will join the list of superstars with regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas in 2018, when she kicks off a two-year residency in December.

Gaga in a statement Tuesday says it has been her "life-long dream" to perform in Las Vegas. She says she is humbled to be joining a historical line-up of performers that include Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

The announcement comes at the end of a successful year for the superstar that included a stunning Super Bowl performance and a sold-out tour.

MGM Resorts International did not immediately announce performance dates at Park Theater.

The 5,300-seat venue is located at the Park MGM casino-resort, formerly known as the Monte Carlo. It hosted the residencies of Cher and Ricky Martin.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Cast members of the first interation of Report: ‘The Office’ may be returning to NBC
Tavis Smiley, pictured on May 29, 2014, denies Tavis Smiley, PBS spar over host’s suspension
Former NBC employee Addie Collins Zinone recounts her Lauer affair was an ‘abuse of power,’ accuser says
Chris Matthews at the Ripple Of Hope Awards MSNBC paid woman who said Chris Matthews harassed her
From left, Kate McKinnon as Counselor to the Can 'SNL' get back on track in 2018?
‘I Am Sam Kinison’: Good overview, but nothing new