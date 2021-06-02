TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Lady Gaga moves 'Chromatica' tour to next summer

Lady Gaga's album "Chromatica" came out last year.

Lady Gaga's album "Chromatica" came out last year. Credit: Getty Images for AT&T/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

It looks like Lady Gaga won't be traveling anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket holders for Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" world tour announcing that all dates have been moved to 2022. "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," the "Poker Face" singer said in a statement within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022."

Ticketmaster advises patrons to retain their current tickets as rescheduled dates are finalized. Refunds are currently not available, but will be announced at a later date.

The tour is in support of Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" album which came out last year and spawned the hit singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me," the latter featuring Ariana Grande. This is the second postponement for the tour, which was originally set for last summer.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir got the Golden
Northwell Health nurses get 'AGT' Golden Buzzer
Julianne Moore stars "Lisey's Story," which premieres Friday
'Lisey's Story': A Stephen King bore with gore
The Northwell Nurse Choir auditions for the "America's
Northwell Health Nurse Choir to compete on 'AGT' premiere tonight
Fox News host Tucker Carlson's prime-time program, along
Fox making Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham available to stream
Anthony Gonzalez as Geco, Dennis Quaid as Captain
'Blue Miracle': Painstakingly predictable, unabashedly sincere
Chris Noth is set to reprise his role
Chris Noth to reprise Mr. Big in 'SATC' sequel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?