Lady Gaga moves 'Chromatica' tour to next summer

It looks like Lady Gaga won't be traveling anytime soon.

On Wednesday, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket holders for Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" world tour announcing that all dates have been moved to 2022. "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," the "Poker Face" singer said in a statement within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022."

Ticketmaster advises patrons to retain their current tickets as rescheduled dates are finalized. Refunds are currently not available, but will be announced at a later date.

The tour is in support of Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" album which came out last year and spawned the hit singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me," the latter featuring Ariana Grande. This is the second postponement for the tour, which was originally set for last summer.