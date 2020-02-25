Lady Gaga drops new single on Friday
Pop star Lady Gaga is dropping her new single, "Stupid Love," Friday at midnight, her first solo single in nearly three years.
The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 33, posted on social media Tuesday about the song from her upcoming sixth studio album. While the album's name remains unreleased, the much-speculated title "Chromatica" is written sideways in stylized lettering on a billboard shown in Gaga's posts.
The recording artist and actress — Oscar-nominated for her role in 2018's "A Star Is Born" and winner of the Academy Award for that film's original song — has had the No. 1 singles "Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), "Born This Way," "Poker Face" and "Just Dance" (Lady Gaga feat. Colby O'Donis). Her fifth album, "Joanne," reached No. 1 in 2016.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.