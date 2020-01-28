Ladysmith Black Mambazo's style of singing, called isicathamiya (pronounced is-cot-a-ME-ya), roughly translates from Zulu to "the sound of many feet walking gently."

It's a fitting metaphor for the nine members of the South African choral group who've traveled the world, sharing their music and dance, and spreading messages of peace and goodwill. The five-time Grammy winners, who performed for Queen Elizabeth II at her 92nd birthday celebration in 2018, and at Nelson Mandela's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in 1993, will bring their sound and spirit to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, just in time for Black History Month.

FINDING 'GRACELAND'

Though they've been performing for close to 60 years, the a cappella group's international breakout came in 1986, singing with Paul Simon on his album "Graceland." The rich, vibrant tenor/alto/bass harmony leading into "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" marked an introduction to South African singing for many music lovers. Once heard, Ladysmith Black Mambazo's distinctive sound is unforgettable, and regardless of whether the lyrics are in English or Zulu, the message comes through.

"Many of our songs were written and recorded during the dark years of Apartheid. We wanted to sing songs that gave people hope. Hope for a different world, for our country. Hope for a better and safer future. These songs are prayer-like, in many cases," says Thulani Shabalala, son of the group's founder, Joseph Shabalala. "You don't need to understand the lyrics to feel the message. Music is a language unto itself. It's universal and has no borders or boundaries. Music brings people together."

'WORLD ART SERIES'

The concert kicks off the Patchogue Theatre's new "World Arts Series," also designed to bring people together and build bridges. Featuring world-class international performers joined with an exhibition by local visual artists, it's a new way to extend the nonprofit venue's mission, says executive director Gary Hygom. "The idea is that we have a little window or glimpse into other cultures, seeing the similarities between all of those cultures and ours, and celebrating what makes Long Island this intense melting pot."

The series will present several performances with exhibitions this year, including Ireland's Cherish the Ladies in March and Chinese acrobats in the fall. It's the brainchild of Meg Sexton, grants manager, marketing coordinator, and curator. "We wanted to better represent and welcome the diversity in this region," she says, adding that, because of the way they connect to the audience, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a perfect fit.

Sexton sent out a call for artists whose work reflects aspects of South Africa. Look for local painters, photographers and mosaic artists responding to the landscape, animals and arts of South Africa. "The goal of the exhibition is to extend the interaction the audience has with the presented culture, expand the experience through another art form, and showcase the culture for a week rather than just that one evening of the show," she says. The art will be on view to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Isicathamiya music originated in South Africa, when mine workers left their families for long periods and wrote songs to cheer and entertain themselves. While a sense of difficulty comes through in songs like "Homeless" and "Long March to Freedom," there is also transcendence.

"It's part of everyone, this hope. No matter how bad or even how good life might be at any one moment, we still carry with us the hope for all people. A sense of community all around the world," says Shabalala. "We hope the audience will have a connection to our music and our message. We sing about peace, about love, and about respect for all others. Treat others as you want to be treated. Respect others as you want respect. As well, we sing about the importance of history and culture. Do not forget where you come from and who you are deep inside."