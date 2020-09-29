At last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were dismissed in the show’s top categories. This year, they dominate.

Balvin, 35, scored a whopping 13 nominations for the 2020 Latin Grammys, including two nominations for album of the year and two for record of the year. The Latin Academy announced Tuesday that Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny, 26, and Puerto Rican-Dominican artist Ozuna, 28, are behind Balvin with nine and eight nominations, respectively.

Colombia's Balvin has a chance to win his first album of the year prize — a category with 10 contenders — thanks to his fifth solo album "Colores" and "Oasis," his collaborative project with Bad Bunny. Other nominees include Bad Bunny’s sophomore release "YHLQMDLG" as well as albums from Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, Jesse & Joy, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, Camilo and Fito Páez.

For record of the year, which also has 10 nominees, contenders include popular hip-hop-flavored Latin songs that have dominated the Latin music charts and earned hundreds of millions of plays on streaming services, with some even reaching the billion-streams mark on YouTube, including Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s global hit "Tusa" and "China" by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, Balvin and Marco Masís. Other nominees include Balvin’s "Rojo" and Bad Bunny’s "Vete."

"Tusa" is the sole Latin trap nominee in the song of the year category, where 11 tracks are in contention. It’s a departure for Karol G, who didn’t receive a single nomination last year and was part of the group of uber-successful Latin trap and reggaeton artists who were dissed in top categories like album, song and record of the year.

This year, Colombia's Karol G — who was named best new artist in 2018 — has four nominations, including two shared with Minaj. Karol G’s fiance, Puerto Rican rapper-singer Anuel AA, marked a major breakthrough this year as a first-time nominee. He scored seven nominations, including a bid for best new artist.

As a result of last year’s debacle social media exploded as Latin artists posted images of the Grammy logo with a large red "X″ across it, with words on the image reading in Spanish: "Without reggaeton, there’s no Latin Grammys." Balvin even skipped the live show and Bad Bunny, who won best urban music album during the telecast, told the audience: "With all due respect, reggaeton is part of the Latin culture."

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Nov. 19 on Univision.