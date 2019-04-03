Actress Lauren London, the longtime partner of Nipsey Hussle, has spoken out for the first time since the rapper's murder.

"I am completely lost. I've lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....," London, 34, posted to her 6.8 million Instagram followers Tuesday night, breaking her public silence after Hussle was shot to death in Los Angeles Sunday. "I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

Meanwhile, members of the entertainment community are offering their support to London.

"Sending you love and praying for God to give you and your family all the strength you may need during this time," actress and music star Jennifer Lopez wrote in a comment. Actress Gabrielle Union posted, "We love and support you and the kids," alluding to the couple's 2 1/2-year-old son, Kross, and London's 9-year-old son Cameron with former boyfriend Lil Wayne. "Wegotchu," she added

Among many other well-wishers, singer Alicia Keys commented, "We are all Sending you, your babies and your family the brightest most protective and loving collective unified light beautiful sister." Actor-producer Marlon Wayans said he and his filmmaking siblings "are all here for you. All my prayer love and condolences. God got you." "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson wrote, "We are here for you Lauren. Prayers sent up!" And actress Niecy Nash said, "We are keeping you lifted up."

London, whose work includes the films "ATL" (2006), "I Love You, Beth Cooper" (2009) and "Madea's Big Happy Family” (2011) and two seasons of The CW series "The Game," began a relationship with Hussle in the mid-2000s.

Grammy Award-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, died Sunday at age 33 after being shot outside his Marathon Clothing Company in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood. The LAPD announced Tuesday that homicide suspect Eric Holder had been arrested.