Lauryn Hill 'Miseducation' tour set for Jones Beach

Lauryn Hill pays tribute to Nina Simone during

Lauryn Hill pays tribute to Nina Simone during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 14 in Cleveland. Photo Credit: Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame/Kevin Kane

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark, Grammy-winning “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” album with a new tour, including a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 15.

“This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence,” Hill said in a statement. “It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date.”

Though Hill has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, fans are hoping her current flurry of activity will continue. Hill delivered a show-stopping tribute to Nina Simone last week to induct the late singer into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and following the “Miseducation” tour, she will hit the road with Nas.

Tickets for the Jones Beach show are $39.50-$199.99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets now through the Citi Private Pass program.

