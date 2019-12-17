Lauryn Hill to play NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Lauryn Hill will make one of her relatively rare concert appearances next year when she performs at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

This is her first Long Island appearance since her July 2018 show at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, and her first local appearance since the multi-artist Tidal X Brooklyn charity concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in October of that year.

Hill, who took Album of the Year Grammys two years running, for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" (1998) and for her work on the Santana album "Supernatural," will perform in Westbury on Feb. 15, with tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.