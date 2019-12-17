TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Lauryn Hill to play NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Lauryn Hill will performing at NYCB Theatre at

Lauryn Hill will performing at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Feb. 15.  Credit: Live Nation Entertainment

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Lauryn Hill will make one of her relatively rare concert appearances next year when she performs at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

This is her first Long Island appearance since her July 2018 show at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, and her first local appearance since the multi-artist Tidal X Brooklyn charity concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in October of that year.

Hill, who took Album of the Year Grammys two years running, for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" (1998) and for her work on the Santana album "Supernatural," will perform in Westbury on Feb. 15, with tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Teresa and Joe Giudice attend a book signing Joe Giudice seems to confirm separation from Teresa
Post Malone attends the American Music Awards in Post Malone to headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
TruTV's "Impractical Jokers: The Movie " stars Brian 'Impractical Jokers' movie set for February release
Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins 'The Two Popes': Two of 2019's finest performances
Countess Luann (aka Luann de Lesseps) puts us 'Real Housewives' star brings her holiday cabaret show to LI
Comedian Amy Schumer, left, and reality-TV star and No joke: Amy Schumer's a big Kardashian fan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search