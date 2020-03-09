Zeppelin wins latest battle of the bands in 'Stairway' fight

A federal appeals court on Monday restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal "Stairway to Heaven."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco handed the major win to guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. The estate claimed that the 1971 megahit "Stairway to Heaven" violated the copyright of the 1968 song "Taurus."

A majority of an 11-judge panel overturned a previous ruling that the jury in the 2016 trial should have heard the recording of "Taurus" and was given poor instructions before jurors found in favor of Page and Plant.

The composition of the two songs, not their recordings, were at issue in the case, but the plaintiffs had sought to play the two recordings for jurors as part of their argument that Page had access to the song "Taurus" as required to prove a copyright violation.

Monday's ruling found that because the jury found that Page did have access to the song that the issue was irrelevant, and playing the recording might have prejudiced the jury to consider more than just the compositions.





