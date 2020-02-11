Spin the wheel of diversity on this week’s Top 5 as country rock, thrash metal, R&B hip-hop soul, alternative pop and Latin rock concerts roll onto Long Island. Find your favorite gig and go!

LEE BRICE

After writing hits for Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw, Brice has made a reputation for being a fierce solo performer.

“My band is a rock-n-roll roller-coaster ride. A lot of people probably don’t expect that,” says Brice. “We bring the heat live.”

Brice is getting ready to drop his fifth album at the end of the summer. However, he’s excited about giving Long Islanders a sneak peak in his set.

“We are going to debut my new single, ‘One of Them Girls,’ ” says Brice. “It’s an uptempo four-on-the-floor stomper that’s made for the stage.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $40-$149.50, 516-246-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

OVERKILL

Headlining night one of the Sundance/Roxy Music Hall reunion, Overkill is going to help the crowd turn back the clock.

“We are keeping it old school by focusing on our early albums like ‘Feel the Fire’ (1985), ‘Taking Over’ (1987) and ‘Horrorscope’ (1991),” says lead singer Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth. “We’ll throw in some covers to keep the party atmosphere going.”

The band has nearly 40 years of fans so you never know who you’ll see in the pit.

“Our crowd is a mixed bag with an eclectic vibe,” says Ellsworth. “It used to be long-haired kids and bikers, now it’s cops and doctors.”

Ludichrist and Toxic Shock open the show.

WHEN/WHERE 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Mulcahy’s, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh

INFO $39-$49, 516-783-7500, muls.com

MS. LAURYN HILL

Thr former Fugees singer flies solo in a show that focuses on her Grammy-winning 1998 debut album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” featuring hits “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.” Expect to hear performances of new single, “Guarding the Gates” as well as her cover of “Killing Me Softly.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $50.50-$151, 516-246-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

FITZ & THE TANTRUMS

High energy are the only two words to describe what this band is based on.

“Our goal is to relay the feeling of joy to people,” says co-singer Noelle Scaggs. “We encourage them to let go of their cell phones and be present in the moment.”

Their latest album, “All the Feels,” has reinforced the strength they possess as songwriters.

“We wanted to tell stories that were personal to us,” says Scaggs. “It connects us with people while being authentic to ourselves.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $27.50-$69.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

LOS LOBOS

After more than 45 years together, Los Lobos has the recipe down to a science.

“At first, we get people engaged with some acoustic songs then end louder than we started,” says keyboardist/saxophonist Steve Berlin. “There’s something we create when we play together that’s bigger than us and we honor that.”

Whether it’s tracks from “How Will the Wolf Survive?”, songs from the “La Bamba” soundtrack or random covers, Los Lobos delivers.

“We don’t do set lists,” says Berlin. “We figure it out in the moment depending on where the crowd wants to go.”

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, Landmark on Main Street - Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

INFO $64-$80, 516-767-6444. landmarkonmainstreet.org