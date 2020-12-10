LI's Lee Rocker of Stray Cats to release solo album

Massapequa native Lee Rocker, of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame trio Stray Cats, is releasing his first solo album in more than a decade.

The bass player's "Gather Round," on Upright Records, can be preordered for its Jan. 22 release, he announced Thursday. The 10-track "Gather Round," his first album of original music since 2007's "Black Cat Bone," was written mostly during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My wife Deborah and I hit the road in our Airstream and crisscrossed the country from California to New York and back," Rocker, 59, born Leon Drucker, said in a statement. "We rolled through 20 states from north to south and from east to west. In addition to the pandemic, the presidential election was raging. I wrote songs and music and drove 6,000 miles. It's been a year filled with global disaster and uncertainty. It's also been a time of introspection and for me a time to re-imagine how to record an album under these circumstances."

His band, consisting of Buzz Campbell, Larry Mitchell and Matt Jordan, "send me their tracks from remote home studios," he said.

