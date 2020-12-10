TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

LI's Lee Rocker of Stray Cats to release solo album

Lee Rocker's new album, "Gather Round," comes out

Lee Rocker's new album, "Gather Round," comes out on Jan. 22. Credit: Getty Images / Paul Kane

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Massapequa native Lee Rocker, of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame trio Stray Cats, is releasing his first solo album in more than a decade.

The bass player's "Gather Round," on Upright Records, can be preordered for its Jan. 22 release, he announced Thursday. The 10-track "Gather Round," his first album of original music since 2007's "Black Cat Bone," was written mostly during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My wife Deborah and I hit the road in our Airstream and crisscrossed the country from California to New York and back," Rocker, 59, born Leon Drucker, said in a statement. "We rolled through 20 states from north to south and from east to west. In addition to the pandemic, the presidential election was raging. I wrote songs and music and drove 6,000 miles. It's been a year filled with global disaster and uncertainty. It's also been a time of introspection and for me a time to re-imagine how to record an album under these circumstances."

His band, consisting of Buzz Campbell, Larry Mitchell and Matt Jordan, "send me their tracks from remote home studios," he said.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Long Island's Carter Rubin advanced into next week's Talking with LI's Carter Rubin about 'The Voice' finals
Huntington native Ralph Macchio returns for seaon 3 LI's Ralph Macchio shares 'Cobra Kai' trailer
Barbra Streisand will appear on "One Night Only: Barbra Streisand to appear on 'Best of Broadway'
Meryl Streep and James Corden star in "The 'The Prom': You should sit this one out
Rachel Brosnahan stars with Arinze Kene in Amazon 'I'm Your Woman': The marvelous Ms. Brosnahan
Former anchor at News 12, Carol Silva, at Former News 12 anchor Carol Silva: 'I choose happiness' every day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search