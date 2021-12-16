TODAY'S PAPER
'Legendz of the Streetz' hip-hop tour headed to UBS Arena

2 Chainz speaks on stage during the Revolt

2 Chainz speaks on stage during the Revolt Summit x AT&T "For the Love of the A" conversation segment at 787 Windsor on Nov. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Credit: Getty Images for REVOLT/Marcus Ingram

By David J. Criblez
After hosting country, pop, comedy and prog metal, UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont will take on its first hip-hop show as the "Legendz of the Streetz" Tour, featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz, arrives on March 4. Special guests include Fabolous and Trina with DJ Drama.

"We are extremely excited to kick off the second leg of the ‘Legendz of the Streetz’ Tour. The first leg was a huge success, and we look forward to bringing this historic tour to New York," said tour management in a statement. "This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans to experience history in the making."

Ross, Mane and 2 Chainz are supporting their new albums, "Richer Than I Ever Been," "So Icy Boyz" and "T.R.U. REALigion," respectively. Meanwhile Jeezy is still promoting his latest album, "The Recession 2," which was released November 2020.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

