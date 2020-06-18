TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Lemon Twigs to release album of '70s-inspired music

The Lemon Twigs, featuring brothers Michael, left, and

The Lemon Twigs, featuring brothers Michael, left, and Brian D'Addario, drop new album "Songs for the General Public" on Aug. 21.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The prodigious young Hicksville rockers The Lemon Twigs — brothers Brian and Michael D'Addario, ages 23 and 21, respectively — have announced an upcoming album of 1970s-inspired music.

"Songs for the General Public," their third full-length studio album, is set to drop Aug. 21. Its songs' "touchpoints" range "from Bruce Springsteen to ELO to Wings to early Billy Joel," the band's representative said in a statement. Two advance singles have been released: "The One" and "Moon."

The duo, whose fans include the likes of Elton John, Questlove and Flea, gave 100% of the proceeds from their April 29 album release "The Lemon Twigs Live" to the Coalition for the Homeless.

