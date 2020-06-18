The prodigious young Hicksville rockers The Lemon Twigs — brothers Brian and Michael D'Addario, ages 23 and 21, respectively — have announced an upcoming album of 1970s-inspired music.

"Songs for the General Public," their third full-length studio album, is set to drop Aug. 21. Its songs' "touchpoints" range "from Bruce Springsteen to ELO to Wings to early Billy Joel," the band's representative said in a statement. Two advance singles have been released: "The One" and "Moon."

The duo, whose fans include the likes of Elton John, Questlove and Flea, gave 100% of the proceeds from their April 29 album release "The Lemon Twigs Live" to the Coalition for the Homeless.

