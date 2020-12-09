Port Jefferson-born and South Setauket-raised Leslie Mendelson, who opened for The Who at Madison Square Garden last year, will livestream a concert Thursday from 7:45 to 11:45 p.m..

"This show is a little different than previous livestreams I've been doing over the last several months," Mendelson, 42, said in a statement. "It will be a performance, as well as an interview, with a VIP meet & greet opportunity for us to all hang out together."

Tickets, via Eventbrite, are $10 general admission, which includes a poster, and $20 VIP, including a poster and a virtual meet-and-greet. Her new work this year includes the album "If You Can't Say Anything Nice…" and the solo acoustic EP "In the Meantime," recorded during pandemic quarantine this spring.

