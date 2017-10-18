Long Island’s Taking Back Sunday and Patent Pending are among dozens of indie rockers on a new compilation benefiting the Las Vegas trauma center treating many of those injured in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this month.
“Vegas Strong: A Benefit From Punks in Vegas” (Punks in Vegas) quickly gathered more than 100 submissions from bands in the days following the shooting to raise funds for the UMC Foundation of the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, which runs Nevada’s only Level 1 trauma center.
Taking Back Sunday donated “How I Met Your Mother,” a raucous B-side from the Rockville Centre-based band’s “Happiness Is . . .” recording sessions that has become a crowd favorite from the band’s live shows.
Mount Sinai’s Patent Pending offered their version of “All Time Low,” the breakthrough hit of Lake Grove native Jon Bellion, making their donation represent Long Island twice over. The pop-punkers rev up Bellion’s original slightly, though it doesn’t stray too much from his version.
The 138-track album, which sells for a donation of $5 or more through Bandcamp, also features Sum-41, The Wonder Years, and The Menzingers, who cover Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”
Contact The Long Island Sound at glenn.gamboa@newsday.com or follow @ndmusic on Twitter.
