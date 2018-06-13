TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

'Liberation' review: Christina Aguilera's intermittently great comeback

Christina Aguilera's new studio album is "Liberation."

Christina Aguilera's new studio album is "Liberation." Photo Credit: RCA Records

By Steve Knopper Special to Newsday
Print

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

"Liberation"

BOTTOM LINE Ex-"Voice" judge sings powerfully on intermittently great comeback.

Blessed with one of the most enormous voices in pop, Christina Aguilera has struggled in the 19 years since her breakthrough smash “Genie in a Bottle” to find the right material and sound to fit the times and her personality. With “Liberation” (RCA), inspiration arrives in spurts — “Sick of Sittin’ “ sounds like a lost live Big Mama Thornton track from the late ‘60s, a burst of psychedelic soul full of chants and vamps and screeching electric guitars, and “Like I Do” is a super-modern ballad built on a flute-y synth riff and sexy lines like “we can Marvin Gaye and get it on” and “you’re so much better when you don’t speak.”

Aguilera sings impeccably on every style she assigns to herself, from the opening extrapolation of “Maria” from “West Side Story” (which turns into an R&B jam with a sample of Motown-era Michael Jackson), to the blow-the-house-down duet with Demi Lovato on “Fall In Line.” She manages the busy “Accelerate,” which required 13 songwriters, including Kanye West, and raps from both Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, reasonably well, although she’s clearly more comfortable on the stripped-down ballad “Twice,” which contains just Aguilera, a piano and some backup vocals.

It’s not unusual in today’s pop for a star singer to rely on multiple songwriters and collaborators — Beyoncé made her masterpiece “Lemonade” this way. But Aguilera has never been visionary like Beyoncé or Gaye. On “Dreamers,” young girls declare they want to be screenwriters, superheroes, a boss, the boss. Aguilera never expands this powerful spoken sentiment into a coherent thesis; as always, impeccable singing will have to do.

By Steve Knopper Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Jack Reynor stars in CBS All Access' "Strange 'Strange Angel': Intriguing, occasionally frustrating
Kelly Clarkson, seen here on May 20 Clarkson, Shelton set for 'Macy's 4th of July Spectacular'
Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef and citizen of Recent notable deaths
Gina Kirschenheiter, a transplanted Long Islander, is ‘Real Housewives of OC’ adds LIer
Mike Colter of Netflix's "Luke Cage." 5 TV Guys Named Luke
Barbra Streisand, seen on Sunday, will have her Netflix nabs Streisand TV specials, 'Star Is Born'