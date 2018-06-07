Joey Sykes remembers being 13 years old and playing air guitar to The Babys’ “Back on My Feet Again” at his home in Elmont.

On Thursday, he’ll be playing that song as a member of The Babys when they play YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Shore. He laughs at the idea, adding that he has a lot of high school friends who ask him, “How the hell are you in The Babys?”

The answer is pretty simple. Sykes met The Babys’ original drummer Tony Brock and guitarist Wally Stocker when they were recording a new album in 2013 and were working with songwriters. They got along so well with Sykes, who had previously toured with Meredith Brooks, that they wrote several songs together and asked him to join the band.

“It’s incredible to be part of this iconic rock band,” says Sykes, who is also working on a new album with his band Honey River. “And in our set, we do two or three new songs that I wrote. I can’t wait to play Long Island.”

The Babys play YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-969-1101, on Thursday, June 21. Tickets are $42 through boultoncenter.org.