So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Will Lil Nas X’s new single “Panini” (Columbia) be the song to finally dethrone “Old Town Road” on the pop charts? It could be. The follow-up is a clever bit of pop-leaning hip-hop that clocks in under two minutes to maximize its streaming numbers and shows that Lil Nas X knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s more fun than the other hip-pop sure thing this week, Post Malone’s angry “Goodbyes” (Republic) with Young Thug, which is heavy on the processed vocals and the straightforward lyrics, “I want you out of my head, I want you out of my bedroom tonight.”

“Higher Love” (RCA), Kygo’s reworking of Whitney Houston’s version of the Steve Winwood '80s smash, keeps to the Hippocratic Oath, which should apply to posthumous singles the way it applies to doctors. Kygo does no harm to Houston’s reputation, though he doesn’t really enhance it either. Houston's vocals, originally recorded as a bonus track for the release of “I’m Your Baby Tonight” in Japan, are good enough to stand on their own, though they get chopped up here to modernize her phrasing. Maybe just turn up “My Love Is Your Love” again?

