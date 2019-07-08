TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

3 great songs to stream this week: Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Kygo

Lil Nas X at the 2019 BET

 Lil Nas X at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET/Frederick M. Brown

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Will Lil Nas X’s new single “Panini” (Columbia) be the song to finally dethrone “Old Town Road” on the pop charts? It could be. The follow-up is a clever bit of pop-leaning hip-hop that clocks in under two minutes to maximize its streaming numbers and shows that Lil Nas X knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s more fun than the other hip-pop sure thing this week, Post Malone’s angry “Goodbyes” (Republic) with Young Thug, which is heavy on the processed vocals and the straightforward lyrics, “I want you out of my head, I want you out of my bedroom tonight.”

“Higher Love” (RCA), Kygo’s reworking of Whitney Houston’s version of the Steve Winwood '80s smash, keeps to the Hippocratic Oath, which should apply to posthumous singles the way it applies to doctors. Kygo does no harm to Houston’s reputation, though he doesn’t really enhance it either. Houston's vocals, originally recorded as a bonus track for the release of “I’m Your Baby Tonight” in Japan, are good enough to stand on their own, though they get chopped up here to modernize her phrasing. Maybe just turn up “My Love Is Your Love” again?

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Wendy Williams attends Annual Charity Day hosted by More health woes for Wendy Williams
This image released by PBS shows characters Molly, First U.S. kid's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off
Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg hosts CBS' 'Love Island': What to expect with the U.S. version
Apollo 11 commander, Neil Armstrong, left; Michael Collins, 'Chasing the Moon': Powerful history of the Apollo program
Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda from Columbia Pictures' What America watched, listened to in the summer of '69
Walter Cronkite keeps his eyes on his monitor Watching Apollo 11 with Uncle Walter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search