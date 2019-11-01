A posthumous EP from Long Beach-raised rapper Lil Peep has been released, fulfilling a promise he made to fans shortly before his death in 2017.

"Goth Angel Sinner" features three tracks —"Moving On," "Belgium" and "When I Lie" —all of which had been circulating on the internet before this official release.

Along with the release of the EP comes a video for "When I Lie," directed by Lil Peep and his frequent collaborator Rayn. Shot in Hamburg, Germany, during the 2017 tour supporting his album "Come Over When You're Sober (Pt. 1)," the video consists of Peep perched on a stool, smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer in a bar with dim red lighting.

“It was a spur of the moment video,” Rayn said in statement released to media. “As soon as someone from the venue led us down to the green room, Peep and I looked at each other and said we have to shoot a video here. It didn’t take long to decide what track to shoot as he had been playing ‘When I Lie’ on repeat most of the journey there. We decided to shoot a one take video as we had shot ‘4 Gold Chains’ as a one take in London and loved the way it came out.”

Peep's mother, Liza Womack, recently filed a lawsuit against the rapper's team for negligence and wrongful death, claiming Peep was given illegal drugs to keep him performing. Peep died at the age of 21 from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax. A documentary on the rapper, "Everybody's Everything," is due in theaters Nov. 15.

