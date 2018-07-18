The estate of Long Beach rapper Lil Peep, who died in November at age 21, is launching a clothing line based on designs to be submitted by fans during a one-week period next month.

The Lil Peep online store, No Smok!ng, will accept designs beginning Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. EDT to Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. EDT, the estate said Tuesday. While the site now has roughly a half-dozen pieces of clothing, primarily T-shirts and hoodies, the emo rapper, born Gustav Ahr, had planned a fuller line by allowing "fans to create merchandise through his official site, giving them a place to express, design, create, and share in the profits," according to the estate's announcement.

Submissions must be made through the form at the No Smok!ng page, and consist of a high-resolution original image, known as a mock-up, of a "top apparel" design, such as for shirts, hoodies or jackets. They must be Lil Peep-related or -inspired, and the estate is allowing his name and likeness to be used. Approved entries entitle the designer to a percentage of sales.

Submitters must be at least 18 years old or, if a minor, must be indicated on the form so that a permission slip can be sent to the parents or guardians if the design is selected.

"Eventually we would like to include all submitted designs," the website says. "For the time being, only a limited number of submissions will be selected and sold. You will have a chance to submit for subsequent drops in the future.” Anyone can submit an unlimited number of designs.

Lil Peep died Nov. 15 n his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona, shortly before a scheduled concert that night. The Pima County Medical Examiner said the cause of his death was the "combined toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam," the generic name of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.