The family of the late Long Beach rapper Lil Peep has released a memorial music video a month after his death at age 21.

The nearly four-minute video for “Save That [expletive]” opens with text by Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, reading “In loving memory of my son Gus,” referencing the emo rapper’s birth name, Gustav Åhr.

Then intercut with performance and backstage footage are shots of a pensive young blond woman in a variety of locations: sitting in a high-rise apartment, lounging by a pool, washing dishes in a commercial kitchen, smoking a cigarette while taking a bath, boarding a helicopter and gazing out over the ocean. According to rap-music websites, the video features Lil Peep’s childhood friend and former girlfriend Emma Harris as well as Rose Stennett, daughter of a co-founder of the talent-management company First Access Entertainment, which handled the rapper.

“This video means so much to me,” Harris wrote on Instagram Tuesday. It had received nearly 785,000 views by midafternoon Wednesday, less than 24 hours after being posted.

“It’s been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss,” Womack, a first-grade teacher at Birch Elementary School in Merrick, told the UK newspaper Metro. “Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for ‘Save That [expletive].’”

It was jointly directed by the pseudonymous Mezzy (né Ramez Silyan), who helmed the videos for Lil Peep’s “Girls” and “Benz Truck,” and Heavy Rayn.

“The ultimate goal here to me is to do anything that we can to spread Gus’ music and to color inside of the lines he created through his art,” Mezzy told Metro, which said an additional video with Lil Peep and DJ Marshmello was set for release Jan. 12, with another video shortly thereafter.

Lil Peep died Nov. 16 in his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona, while on a concert tour. The Pima County medical examiner said the cause of his accidental death was the “combined toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam,” the generic name of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, TMZ.com said earlier this month, quoting the toxicology report.

Liza Womack did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.