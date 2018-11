Lil Uzi Vert has canceled his special “Lil Uzi Vert + Friends” show set for NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 6.

No explanation was given for the “Tour Life” rapper’s decision to cancel. Refunds are now available at the point of purchase, according to the Coliseum.

Uzi’s other special shows in Philadelphia on Dec. 8 and Bakersfield, California, on Dec. 15 remain on his schedule.