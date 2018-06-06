LILY ALLEN "No Shame" BOTTOM LINE Searching for herself, finding her truth.

Lily Allen’s new album, “No Shame” (Warner Bros.), has all the same hallmarks of her breakout album “Alright Still” — the truth-telling, the clever comments and the charming midtempo dance pop.

The difference, though, is that the life she is writing about has markedly changed, as the first single “Trigger Bang” and its tour of cocaine-fueled lifestyle shows. That may grab headlines, but Allen is at her best when she is writing on more universal topics.

“I had to do it, baby, we were both depressed,” she sings over a plinking guitar in the wrenching breakup post mortem “Apples.” “Towards the end we were not even having sex.”

In the gorgeous, Mark Ronson-produced piano ballad “Family Man,” which could be the more personal cousin to Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” Allen works through the tough decision of needing time apart.

The delicate dance number “My One,” co-written with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and produced by Ronson, may be the best track, a carefree Selena Gomez-like romp where Allen goes through a travelogue of cities and failed potential suitors with her trademark sense of humor. There’s definitely no shame in that.