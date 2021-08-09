Expressing "caution and concern" without specifying the COVID-19 pandemic or any other reason, the rap-metal band Limp Bizkit has canceled their remaining August tour dates, including Sunday's show at The Paramount in Huntington.

A spokesperson for The Paramount told Newsday on Monday that online reports were correct in saying that the band's scheduled date for that venue had been canceled.

This follows a Facebook post Saturday afternoon by The Rapids Theatre in upstate Niagara Falls, reading, "Statement from Limp Bizkit. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled. [sic] Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded."

The first inkling of the issue came about on Friday, when the Asbury Park, New Jersey, club The Stone Pony wrote on its Facebook account and its website that, "Unfortunately tonight's Limp Bizkit show at Stone Pony Summer Stage has been postponed." Going on to give ticket-buyers information on receiving refunds, the message concluded, "We are sorry for your inconvenience."

Rolling Stone magazine on Sunday reported that Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst by this time had gone to Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, to address, in a since cycled-out message, rumors that band member Wes Borland had tested positive for COVID-19. "Let us be clear," Durst wrote, according to the magazine, "1. Wes Borland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed," Durst wrote. "3. We ... care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon." The band had played a new song, "Dad Vibes," at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago on July 31.