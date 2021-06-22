Limp Bizkit to reopen The Paramount

The Paramount is opening earlier than expected. Originally, the Huntington theater was going to restart its concert calendar with Long Island comic Jim Breuer on Aug. 20 and 21, however Limp Bizkit will now bring "The Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition" tour to the venue on Aug. 15 with special guest Spiritbox.

Other newly added shows include Class of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren on Oct. 14 and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman on Oct. 22.

All tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Presales are happening now.