Beyoncé's new album features daughter Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, more
Beyoncé's new album inspired by "The Lion King" features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
Beyoncé announced Tuesday that "The Lion King: The Gift," which will be released Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.
In the new version of "The Lion King," in theaters Friday, Beyoncé voices the character of Nala. Beyoncé curated and executive produced "The Lion King: The Gift," which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.
Jay-Z appears on the song "Mood 4 Eva." Blue Ivy is featured on "Brown Skin Girl."
Beyoncé's song "Spirit," released last week, is featured in the film and appears on both the official "Lion King" soundtrack as well as "The Lion King: The Gift."
