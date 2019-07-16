TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Evening
SEARCH
87° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Beyoncé's new album features daughter Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, more

Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé attend the European premiere

Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé attend the European premiere of "The Lion King" in central London on Sunday. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Joel C. Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print

Beyoncé's new album inspired by "The Lion King" features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyoncé announced Tuesday that "The Lion King: The Gift," which will be released Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.

In the new version of "The Lion King," in theaters Friday, Beyoncé voices the character of Nala. Beyoncé curated and executive produced "The Lion King: The Gift," which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.

Jay-Z appears on the song "Mood 4 Eva." Blue Ivy is featured on "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyoncé's song "Spirit," released last week, is featured in the film and appears on both the official "Lion King" soundtrack as well as "The Lion King: The Gift."

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The cast and show creator of Netflix's "13 Graphic suicide scene edited out of '13 Reasons Why' finale
From left, Kristofer Hivju (as Tormund Giantsbane), Kit 'GoT' gets record 32 Emmy noms, 'Schitt's' surprises with 3
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Lohan to be judge on Aussie 'Masked Singer'
Diddy participates in panel for the FOX reality Diddy's 'Making the Band' officially returning to TV
This undated photo released by the Grants Pass Officials: Found remains likely belong to missing 'Seinfeld' actor
Norah O'Donnell takes over as anchor of the Norah O'Donnell begins her stint as 'CBS Evening News' anchor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search