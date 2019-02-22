TODAY'S PAPER
The wonderful world of Disney music comes to LI

The Little Mermen will perform at Landmark on

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"The Little Mermaid" and The Little Mermen are about to make a big splash on Long Island this week.

The wonderful world of Disney music will be heard in three family-friendly shows starting with the "Disney Junior Dance Party" at Tilles Center in Brookville on Thursday at 6 p.m. Kids of all ages will be up on their feet as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and more favorites take the stage at this interactive concert. Tickets are $35 to $45, but $145 get access to the VIP after-party and a chance to meet the whole Disney gang. To reserve, go to ticketmaster.com.

Delve deeper into the Disney waters with "The Little Mermaid," based on Hans Christian Andersen's children's classic, which will be presented by Broadhollow Theater Company in Elmont on March 2 at 2 p.m. (also 2 p.m. March 9, 23 and 30 and 11:30 a.m. March 24). For tickets ($11 advance, $13 day of), go to broadhollow.org.

Finally, New York City-based Disney cover band The Little Mermen (which include group founder Alexis Babini) heads to Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington to perform songs from "The Lion King," "Frozen" and more. The show is 3 p.m. March 3 and tickets ($18 to $23) can be purchased at landmarkonmainstreet.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

