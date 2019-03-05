TODAY'S PAPER
Alt-rockers Live and Bush to share Jones Beach bill

The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of each band's breakthrough albums.

Ed Kowalczyk of Live performs on The

 Ed Kowalczyk of Live performs on The Oaks stage during Arroyo Seco Weekend  in 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Alternative rockers Live and Bush will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough albums this summer with “The Alt-Imate Tour,” which includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 29.

“It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people,” Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk, says about the band’s “Throwing Copper” album and hits like “Lightning Crashes.”

Bush’s Gavin Rossdale says that the band’s “Sixteen Stone” – with hits like “Everything Zen” and “Glycerine” – introduced them to the world. “Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people’s lives and that is the highest compliment available,” Rossdale said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15 through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. March 12.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

