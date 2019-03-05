Alt-rockers Live and Bush to share Jones Beach bill

Alternative rockers Live and Bush will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough albums this summer with “The Alt-Imate Tour,” which includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 29.

“It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people,” Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk, says about the band’s “Throwing Copper” album and hits like “Lightning Crashes.”

Bush’s Gavin Rossdale says that the band’s “Sixteen Stone” – with hits like “Everything Zen” and “Glycerine” – introduced them to the world. “Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people’s lives and that is the highest compliment available,” Rossdale said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15 through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. March 12.