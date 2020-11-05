Since you can't come to the cabaret this fall, Adelphi University is bringing the cabaret to you.

The Garden City school has partnered with RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment to present the "Live From Adelphi Concert Series," a biweekly program from Adelphi's Performing Arts Center that premieres Sunday at 5 p.m.

Some top-level Broadway and cabaret stars have been tapped for the livestreamed series starting with songstress Carole J. Bufford, who'll celebrate the music of legendary ladies Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Carole King and others on Sunday.

On Nov. 22, Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector ("Beautiful") and Kelli Barrett (Broadway's "Doctor Zhivago") team up for "Funny How It Happens," a musical journey of their careers and their friendship.

Eva Noblezada takes the stage on Dec. 6 with a program featuring songs from her career, including her Tony-nominated roles in "Miss Saigon" and "Hadestown."

Capping things on Dec. 20 will be the holiday-themed "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," featuring an array of noted performers.

Tickets to each live concert are $20 and can be purchased at adelphi.edu/livefromadelphi.

