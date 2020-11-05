TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Adelphi to premiere livestream concert series with Broadway stars

Broadway star Jarrod Spector will appear with Kelli

Broadway star Jarrod Spector will appear with Kelli Barrett in the "Live From Adelphi Concert Series" on Nov. 22. Credit: Kris Connor

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Since you can't come to the cabaret this fall, Adelphi University is bringing the cabaret to you.

The Garden City school has partnered with RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment to present the "Live From Adelphi Concert Series," a biweekly program from Adelphi's Performing Arts Center that premieres Sunday at 5 p.m.

Some top-level Broadway and cabaret stars have been tapped for the livestreamed series starting with songstress Carole J. Bufford, who'll celebrate the music of legendary ladies Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Carole King and others on Sunday.

On Nov. 22, Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector ("Beautiful") and Kelli Barrett (Broadway's "Doctor Zhivago") team up for "Funny How It Happens," a musical journey of their careers and their friendship.

Eva Noblezada takes the stage on Dec. 6 with a program featuring songs from her career, including her Tony-nominated roles in "Miss Saigon" and "Hadestown."

Capping things on Dec. 20 will be the holiday-themed "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," featuring an array of noted performers.

Tickets to each live concert are $20 and can be purchased at adelphi.edu/livefromadelphi.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Real-life spouses Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Burton joins husband Morgan on 'The Walking Dead'
Erika Girardi said of her decision to 'RHOBH' star Erika Girardi divorcing her husband
Jeannie Mai, a celebrity competitor on "Dancing with Jeannie Mai leaves 'DWTS' after throat surgery
Annaleigh Ashford as Gina and Thomas Middleditch as 'B Positive': Comfort food for a hungry audience
Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gus 'Truth Seekers':Comic horror series shows some potential
"The Talk" co-host Eve, who has been doing Eve leaving CBS' 'The Talk' after four seasons
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search