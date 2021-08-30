Long Island's live entertainment venues are throwing the switches back on this seasion. Here are five shows that are not to be missed.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

Be a part of The Paramount’s 10th anniversary celebration as the Huntington venue welcomes Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Jett, who lives in Long Beach and hasn’t played Long Island in two years, will be sure to deliver a set chock full of hits such as "I Hate Myself for Loving You," "Cherry Bomb," "Bad Reputation" and her signature song, "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," which turns 40 this year.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sept. 28, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $79.50-$129.50; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

JONAS BROTHERS

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Get out your sweaters and hot chocolate to witness Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater’s first fall concert when the Jonas Brothers take center stage Oct. 2 as part of its "Remember This Tour." Pop heartthrobs Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will combine their sibling energy to deliver hits like "Sucker," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Only Human" and their new single, "Remember This." Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini will open.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $70-$1,262.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

Spend Halloween night with Long Island’s spookiest band Blue Öyster Cult at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. Watch these Long Island Music Hall of Famers blend classics like "Godzilla," "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin’ For You" with cuts from its new album, "The Symbol Remains." Don’t forget to scream for "MORE COWBELL!"

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Suffolk Theater, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

INFO $69-$85; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ZEBRA

Long Island’s favorite hard rock trio of singer-guitarist Randy Jackson, bassist-keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso will celebrate its 45th anniversary at the Theatre at Westbury in November. Sing along with Jackson of Centereach on classics like "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who’s Behind the Door?" plus some Led Zeppelin covers, which the band is known for from its LI club days at Speaks in Island Park, The Mad Hatter in Stony Brook or Hammerheads in Levittown.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Theatre at Westbury

INFO $42.50-$49.50; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

GENESIS

The progressive pop band from England return with its comeback tour, "The Last Domino?" at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park. This marks the first shows singer Phil Collins, guitarist Mike Rutherford and keyboardist Tony Banks will perform together in 15 years. Expect to hear tracks from the ‘70s ("Follow You, Follow Me," "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway"), ‘80s ("Misunderstanding," "Invisible Touch," "Tonight Tonight Tonight") and ‘90s ("No Son of Mine," "Jesus He Knows Me," "I Can’t Dance") paired with a massive light show.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Dec. 10, UBS Arena, Belmont Park, Elmont

INFO $150-$350; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com