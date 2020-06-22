TODAY'S PAPER
Amid pandemic, Live Nation announces drive-in concert series

Country music stars Brad Paisley, left, Darius Rucker

Country music stars Brad Paisley, left, Darius Rucker and hip-hop artist Nelly appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Tour promoter Live Nation has announced its first-ever drive-in concert series in the United States for July, months after the live music industry has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainment company on Monday announced “Live from the Drive-In” — a set of nine shows to take place July 10-12 in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Grammy-winning singer Brad Paisley will headline shows in all three cities, while fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Nelly will perform in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.

Concertgoers will be able to drive into the parking lots of the amphitheaters — a maximum of four people per car — and will have two empty parking lot spaces in between each vehicle so that fans can watch and party from their designated individual tailgating zones. Attendees are encouraged to bring food, drinks and chairs, setting up around their cars to view the performers from the stage and also from the large LED screens.

All venue staff are required to wear masks, and Live Nation requests that attendees wear masks upon arrival, where there will be contactless ticket scanning through their windows. Masks are not required once fans are in their designated tailgate areas, and Live Nation is not requiring that fans wear gloves.

Tom See, president of Live Nation Venues-US Concerts, said the company spent months working to find a safe, enjoyable way to put on live shows during the pandemic.

“We’re really dialed in with partnerships with [the] local jurisdictions [and] we’ve been meeting with them for months, just talking about how we can provide a great, comfortable experience to fans with social distancing at the forefront in whatever phase they’re about to enter,” See said in an interview with The Associated Press.

