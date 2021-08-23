Concert promoters Live Nation Entertainment, which oversees Long Island venues Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and NYCB Theatre at Westbury, recently announced that this fall proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test will be required upon entering all shows at its venues.

"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza [held in Chicago's Grant Park July 28-31] and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S." says Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

This deadline comes just after Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ends its 2021 season on Oct. 2 with a Jonas Brothers concert. Locally, the policy will first be in place for the Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin show on Oct. 5 at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

Attendees will be asked to show their vaccination card, New York State Excelsior pass or documentation from a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

Live Nation is directly alerting ticket holders via email with the details pertaining to their show. For more information, visit: livenation.com.

Other Long Island venues such as The Paramount in Huntington, Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Suffolk Theater in Riverhead, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, C.W. Post’s Tilles Center in Brookville, Landmark on Main Street, Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington and the new UBS Arena in Elmont each have their own safety policies on entry requirements regarding the pandemic. It’s suggested that concertgoers check the website of the venue they have tickets for before attending an event.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer has administered under emergency provisions more than 200 million doses of its vaccine in the United States as well as hundreds of millions more worldwide since December. The FDA cited months of real-world evidence that serious side effects are extremely rare.

Pfizer’s vaccube will continue to be administered to 12- to 15-year-olds under an emergency use authorization, until the company files its application for full approval.

With AP