TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

'Living in Extraordinary Times' review: James turns political anger into inspiration

James'

James' "Living in Extraordinary Times." Photo Credit: Infectious/BMG Records

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

JAMES

"Living in Extraordinary Times"

BOTTOM LINE Turning political anger into inspiration.

With its 15th album, “Living in Extraordinary Times” (Infectious/BMG), James seems ready to launch a fiery chapter in its already storied career.

Formed in 1982, contemporaries in the Manchester scene with The Smiths, James started as indie rockers, rode the alt-rock wave of the early ’90s with hits “Sit Down” and “Laid” and have now found a rhythm-heavy sound to go with the protests of singer Tim Booth.

“White fascists in the White House,” Booth sings in the angry single “Hank,” which packs layer upon layer of drums to pound the lyrics home. Later, he complains, “NRA high-fives — Orlando, Sandy Hook and Columbine.”

However, James is more effective at uniting people than pointing out the growing divisions. The jangling “Many Faces” is an upbeat, folkie singalong, throwing in jokes, like “Your god is just calamari,” before transitioning to a unifying chant of “There’s only one human race. Many faces, everybody belongs here” that builds to a triumphant close.

What makes “Extraordinary Times” so, well, extraordinary, though are the shifting rhythms and the electronic highs the band constructs with producer Charlie Andrew. They make James sound as potent as a band just coming out of its garage.

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk, right, star in Why 'Better Call Saul' is TV's best show
Wyatt Russell as Sean "Dud" Dudley in "Lodge 5  memorable TV lodges and fraternal orders
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music J.Lo to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Twin red pandas Loofah and Doofah were born Syracuse zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards MTV VMAs, more upcoming award shows to watch
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths