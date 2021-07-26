TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Liz Phair off Alanis Morissette's Jones Beach show

Liz Phair performs in concert at the

 Liz Phair performs in concert at the Beacon Theatre on April 4, 2016 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Noam Galai

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Isn’t it ironic that after waiting for over a year for Alanis Morissette’s 25th (now 26th) "Jagged Little Pill" anniversary tour, the bill has changed? Coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 29, the tour was scheduled to feature Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair as a ‘90s throwback triple bill, but Phair has pulled out without explanation., reports Newsday's David J. Criblez. Cat Power will now take her place.

"Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis and Garbage on tour this summer," said Phair, 54, in a statement on social media. "I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!"

Tickets to the August 29 show are currently available at ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

In this Aug. 28, 2002, file photo, comic
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
. Pictured: Lena Headey as Scarlet, Chloe Coleman
'Gunpowder Milkshake': Flawed, but fun action movie
Victoria Konefal is a first-generation American, an actor on
'The Buzz': Victoria Konefal talks about 'Days of Our Lives'
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts is guest
Robin Roberts: 'Jeopardy!' stressful but wonderful
Jason Sudeikis appears in "Ted Lasso" on Apple
How 'Ted Lasso' captured the attention of soccer players around the world
"Survivor" winner Tommy Sheehan will compete in the
LI 'Survivor' champ to compete in MTV's newest 'Challenge'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?