Liz Phair off Alanis Morissette's Jones Beach show

Isn’t it ironic that after waiting for over a year for Alanis Morissette’s 25th (now 26th) "Jagged Little Pill" anniversary tour, the bill has changed? Coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 29, the tour was scheduled to feature Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair as a ‘90s throwback triple bill, but Phair has pulled out without explanation., reports Newsday's David J. Criblez. Cat Power will now take her place.

"Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis and Garbage on tour this summer," said Phair, 54, in a statement on social media. "I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!"

Tickets to the August 29 show are currently available at ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.