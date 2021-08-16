Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Missy Elliott defended Lizzo over the weekend after the singer-rapper posted a tearful video in response to internet trolls attacking her with gratuitous racist and body-shaming snipes.

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this," tweeted platinum-selling Grammy Award winner Cardi B, 28, born Belcalis Almanzar, Sunday, reposting part of Lizzo's nearly 13-minute video from Instagram Live earlier that day. "Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Within minutes, fellow Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Lizzo, 33, born Melissa Jefferson, responded to Cardi B, her collaborator on the newly released single "Rumors": "Thank you @iamcardib — you're such a champion for all people. Love you so much."

Meanwhile, four-time Grammy winner Elliott, 50, sent a card that Lizzo on Sunday put on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "Once every few decades, someone breaks the mold," the card read. "And you are one of those people. Continue to shine and be blessed through your next journey. Love, Missy."

"Literally this came on the perfect day," Lizzo replied to Elliott in a video that immediately followed. "I need it right now. You believe in me, so I can't fail. Thank you for always encouraging me and giving me the strength when I feel like I have nothing left to give. You always remind that I am enough and I am limitless and to trust myself. So I love you. Thank you so much. I miss you."

In Lizzo's since-removed Instagram Live video, which at least one fan has downloaded and posted on YouTube, the singer disconsolately addresses the camera, often sniffling and wiping away tears. "On the days I feel like I should be the happiest … I feel so down," she says. "Like, I hurt so hard. I've been working triple time … 12 hours a day of promos and interviews … I'm in rehearsal, I'm filming every single day … shooting music videos and promo[s] and photo shoots. I'm putting so much loving energy into the world."

Saying she felt "overwhelmed," Lizzo bemoaned that, "I don't have time to see my family. I don't got no … friends … outside of work, y'know. I mean, I got like three friends outside of work and they don't even live in L.A."

She later spoke of those "people who just always will have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music or the content of my character or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into … I'm only going to focus on positive comments from here on out. I don't have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you project onto me with your racism and your fat phobia. I don't have time for it."

"Rumors" by Lizzo featuring Cardi B dropped Friday. Lizzo's 2019 single "Tempo," featuring Missy Elliott, was certified platinum this May.