LL Cool J is teasing the crowd at last September’s Meadows Music and Arts Festival in the parking lot at Citi Field.

In jeans and a white T-shirt, his black baseball cap turned backward, LL is dressed like most of those coming to see him. But there’s no doubt he’s the star.

“I know most of y’all never been to an LL Cool J show,” he says, a broad smile breaking out across his face. “You’re like, ‘He host the Grammys this year. He got ‘Lip Sync Battle.’ What he know about hip-hop?”

Of course, LL Cool J doesn’t just know hip-hop. He is hip-hop. One of the pioneers of the genre, he was the first major solo hip-hop star, with hits like “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” and “I Need Love.”

And on Sunday, Dec. 3, the Bay Shore native and Manhasset resident will become the first hip-hop artist to ever be saluted at the Kennedy Center Honors, the first to receive the nation’s highest award for performers — seen as the American equivalent to British knighthood or France’s Legion of Honor.

“To be the first rap artist honored by the Kennedy Center is beyond anything I could have imagined,” LL said in a statement. “I dedicate this honor to the hip-hop artists who came before me and those who came after me. This simply proves that dreams don’t have deadlines. God is great.”

LL Cool J’s appearance at The Meadows was only one of a handful of concerts he had this year. He’s too wrapped up with his other jobs — especially co-starring in “NCIS: Los Angeles” and hosting Spike TV’s “Lip Sync Battle” — to perform as much as he would like.

But the idea of playing in Queens, where he spent much of his childhood living with his grandparents in St. Albans, and playing so close to Long Island, where he was born, was too important to him to pass up — even though he had to perform early in the day so he could return to Los Angeles to present an award at the Emmys the next day.

Though James Todd Smith was born to James and Ondrea Smith in Bay Shore in 1968, his LL Cool J persona wouldn’t come along until 1982 in North Babylon, when he and his mother were living on Lakeway Drive. Music had become an outlet for him during his troubled childhood and his grandfather, Eugene Griffith, had bought him two turntables, a mixer and a microphone when he was 11, at the suggestion of his grandmother, Ellen.

He was already singing in the choir at St. Bonaventure Church in Jamaica, Queens, even singing “Ave Maria” with the choir at Shea Stadium for Pope John Paul II in 1979.

And at 14, he was starting to write songs and perform, so he needed a name, initially going with J-Ski before moving to Cool J. A friend he was hanging out with on Merrick Boulevard suggested LL Cool J, short for “Ladies Love Cool James,” and that stuck.

“I never got into rap for the cars, the clothes, or the women,” LL explained in his autobiography, “I Make My Own Rules.” “I got into rap for the power. I wanted to be heard. I wanted to make a record and hear it on the radio. It was just that simple.”

LL Cool J says he believes in the power of hip-hop and he is careful to see his success in that context.

“Everything I do in my career, I try to represent hip-hop culture and carry the torch for hip-hop culture,” he told Ellen DeGeneres after hearing about being honored by the Kennedy Center. “This is a beautiful thing and I’m glad I could kick the door down for the rest of the guys and girls. We’re going to have some fun.”

Though LL doesn’t like to talk much about his accomplishments, his friends and contemporaries are happy to pick up the slack.

“LL is the Elvis of hip-hop,” says Public Enemy’s Chuck D. “There is no comparison, but a lot of people don’t get the magnitude of what he accomplished in the ’80s. They think he started with ‘Mama Said Knock You Out.’ . . . They have no idea how many houses he has brought down.”

Chuck says that before LL, hip-hop was dominated by groups, because groups could better hold an audience’s interest. However, LL was so charismatic in his live show and in his videos that he could thrill a crowd all by himself. “He was the first MC to have both women and guys in the crowd,” says the Roosevelt native and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who believed that LL should have been the first solo rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Tupac Shakur became the first this year, but LL is a nominee for induction next year and will learn whether he was selected next week.) “And he still does.”

Another Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., says that he is proud of LL’s success and was happy to join him onstage at The Meadows festival for a medley that included “Peter Piper.” “I was honored that LL wanted me to perform,” DMC says. “I was there as a fan.”

LL even gets name-checked in Eminem’s new single “Walk on Water” as one of Em’s hip-hop heroes. “I’m not God-sent,” he rhymes. “Nas, Rakim, ’Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith.”

Politics seeped into this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, as it has into so much of popular culture these days. Singer Gloria Estefan said she looked forward to discussing politics with President Donald Trump at the event, but two of this year’s other honorees, “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade, said, after his comments on the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, they would skip the event if President Trump attended. (At the time, singer Lionel Richie said that he would “play it by ear” on whether he would attend.) President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced they would be the ones to skip the event. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the first family would not participate in the event or the usual White House reception of the honorees “to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.”

LL told DeGeneres that he was glad Trump was not attending. “It would have been a distraction,” he said. “It would’ve been more about, you know, who’s standing next to who and less about the actual art.”

LL has said that he is always careful about speaking his mind or when he puts violent or negative images in his songs. “I want to make music that’s real and honest, that has integrity,” he wrote in his autobiography. “There are rebels and there are innovators. I’m an innovator. But I can’t condemn those rappers and entertainers who aren’t always positive. You can’t expect someone to become a positive role model for all of mainstream America overnight.”

He has always believed in the importance of excellence and being honored by the Kennedy Center showed that his work had paid off. His response to the announcement, though, reminded him of his grandmother.

“My late grandmother passed some wise advice to me: ‘If a task is once begun, never leave it ’til it’s done. Be thy labor great or small, do it well or not at all,’ ” he said in a statement. “That adage has guided everything I have ever done in my life and I couldn’t be more grateful because it has led me here.”