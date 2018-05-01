Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
OOGEE WAWA
Long Island’s reggae rockers will warm things up for Cinco de Mayo, along with The Burbs and Van Liya.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $15; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
ABBIE GARDNER & JESSIE TERRY
Dobro player Abbie Gardner, who collaborated with Chris Stapleton on her new album, will co-headline the bill with Connecticut singer-songwriter Jesse Terry.
WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Sunday, May 6, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook
INFO $22; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org
THE YARDBIRDS
With founding member Jim McCarty on drums, this version of the Yardbirds keep the band’s music alive, just “For Your Love.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $35-$99.50; 516-247-5200, livenation.com
JOSH RITTER
The singer-songwriter, who has teamed up with everyone from the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir to violinist Hilary Hahn, is going solo and acoustic on this tour.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $60; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
NONPOINT & BUTCHER BABIES
The hard-rocking Nonpoint and Butcher Babies will bring their “Kings and Queens” tour to Westbury, with Nonpoint ready to try out new material.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, The Space at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $22.50-$32.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.