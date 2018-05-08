Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Marshall Crenshaw

Someday, someway, the '80s singer-songwriter returns.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

-----

GutterLIFE

The Long Island punk band celebrates the release of its “Radio Silence” album.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $15; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

-----

Avery Sharpe

The jazz bassist will lead a fundraiser for The John & Alice Coltrane Home in Dix Hills.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Treme, Islip

INFO $30; 631-277-2008, tremeislip.com

-----

Roger McGuinn

There is always a season for The Byrds founder.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $59-$65; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

-----

Blackberry Smoke

The new millennium Southern rockers catch fire live.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, The Space at Westbury

INFO $30-$40; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com