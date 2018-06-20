Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Robert Cray Band

The bluesman says he’s having fun bringing the “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm” album to life.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Patchogue Theatre

INFO $25-$55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Foreigner & Whitesnake

When you think about it, both rock groups want to know what love is.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $22-$200.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd

It’s the last tour for the “Free Bird” rockers. And this bird you’ll never change …

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $29.50-$199.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com





Poptone

The great Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins look back at their Bauhaus, Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets days. Uh huh, so alive.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh

INFO $23; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Loudon Wainwright III

The “High, Wide and Handsome” singer-songwriter takes his folk-rock to the great outdoors.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook

INFO $40; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org