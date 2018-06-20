Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Robert Cray Band
The bluesman says he’s having fun bringing the “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm” album to life.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Patchogue Theatre
INFO $25-$55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
Foreigner & Whitesnake
When you think about it, both rock groups want to know what love is.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $22-$200.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd
It’s the last tour for the “Free Bird” rockers. And this bird you’ll never change …
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $29.50-$199.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com
Poptone
The great Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins look back at their Bauhaus, Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets days. Uh huh, so alive.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh
INFO $23; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Loudon Wainwright III
The “High, Wide and Handsome” singer-songwriter takes his folk-rock to the great outdoors.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook
INFO $40; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.