Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Robert Cray Band

The bluesman says he’s having fun bringing the “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm” album to life.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Patchogue Theatre

INFO $25-$55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Foreigner & Whitesnake

When you think about it, both rock groups want to know what love is.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $22-$200.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd

It’s the last tour for the “Free Bird” rockers. And this bird you’ll never change …

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $29.50-$199.50; 516-221-1000, livenation.com


 

Poptone

The great Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins look back at their Bauhaus, Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets days. Uh huh, so alive.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh

INFO $23; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Loudon Wainwright III

The “High, Wide and Handsome” singer-songwriter takes his folk-rock to the great outdoors.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook

INFO $40; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org

