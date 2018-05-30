TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Cassandra House
The Patchogue singer-songwriter celebrates the release of her new album “The Roam.”
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $20; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org


New Life Crisis
The LI pop/rockers mashup new and old in their high-energy set.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue
INFO $10; 631-714-4486, stereogardenli.com


Victor Caputo Benefit

Life of Agony’s Joey Z will host the fundraiser, featuring Sworn Enemy and Misery Kills, to help his cousin fight cancer.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $20; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

The Weekend Classic
The Indiana band’s “Better Health” EP is an emo-leaning rock treat.
WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com


Everclear

The “Summerland” tour will bring us all back to “Santa Monica.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, June 3, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50-$59.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

