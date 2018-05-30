Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Cassandra House

The Patchogue singer-songwriter celebrates the release of her new album “The Roam.”

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

New Life Crisis

The LI pop/rockers mashup new and old in their high-energy set.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $10; 631-714-4486, stereogardenli.com





Victor Caputo Benefit

Life of Agony’s Joey Z will host the fundraiser, featuring Sworn Enemy and Misery Kills, to help his cousin fight cancer.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $20; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

The Weekend Classic

The Indiana band’s “Better Health” EP is an emo-leaning rock treat.

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

Everclear

The “Summerland” tour will bring us all back to “Santa Monica.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, June 3, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $29.50-$59.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

