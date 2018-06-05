Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Blue Oyster Cult
Please don’t yell “More cowbell!” at the Long Island Music Hall of Famers.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, The Space at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $35-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Joe Louis Walker
The “Everybody Wants a Piece” bluesman is working on new music.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
U2
“Get Out of Your Own Way” and enjoy the new songs as well as the classics.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $112-$331; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
South Africa Benefit
Johannesburg native Toby Tobias leads a benefit for his homeland with Tom Griffith and Martha Trachtenburg.
WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Central Nassau, Garden City
INFO $25; 516-248-8891, www.uuccn.org
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Country’s reigning power couple remain “Humble and Kind.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $27.50-$128; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.