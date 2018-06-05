Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Blue Oyster Cult

Please don’t yell “More cowbell!” at the Long Island Music Hall of Famers.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $35-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Joe Louis Walker

The “Everybody Wants a Piece” bluesman is working on new music.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

U2

“Get Out of Your Own Way” and enjoy the new songs as well as the classics.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $112-$331; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

South Africa Benefit

Johannesburg native Toby Tobias leads a benefit for his homeland with Tom Griffith and Martha Trachtenburg.

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Central Nassau, Garden City

INFO $25; 516-248-8891, www.uuccn.org

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Country’s reigning power couple remain “Humble and Kind.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $27.50-$128; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com