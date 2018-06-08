Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Matthew Sweet
Girlfriend, Sweet is supporting his new album “Tomorrow’s Daughter.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $55; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
Cancer Can Rock
New Jersey’s Spider Rockets and Deer Park’s Jackpipe team up to raise cancer awareness.
WHEN | WHERE Noon Sunday, June 17, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $15; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
John Fogerty & ZZ Top
The rock legends will turn Zach’s Bay into a bayou on their “Blues and Bayous” tour.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $15-$159.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
The Babys
Isn’t it time to see The Babys’ co-founders Wally Stocker and Tony Brock team with Long Island native Joey Sykes?
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
Guys With Guitars Under the Stars
Montgomery Gentry will headline the night, but go early to see Walmart yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, The Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville
INFO $29-$59; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
