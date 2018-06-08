Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Matthew Sweet

Girlfriend, Sweet is supporting his new album “Tomorrow’s Daughter.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $55; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Cancer Can Rock

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New Jersey’s Spider Rockets and Deer Park’s Jackpipe team up to raise cancer awareness.

WHEN | WHERE Noon Sunday, June 17, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $15; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

John Fogerty & ZZ Top

The rock legends will turn Zach’s Bay into a bayou on their “Blues and Bayous” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $15-$159.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

The Babys

Isn’t it time to see The Babys’ co-founders Wally Stocker and Tony Brock team with Long Island native Joey Sykes?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Guys With Guitars Under the Stars

Montgomery Gentry will headline the night, but go early to see Walmart yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, The Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $29-$59; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com