Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

Matthew Sweet performing at City Winery Nashville (2017).

Matthew Sweet performing at City Winery Nashville (2017). Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Matthew Sweet

Girlfriend, Sweet is supporting his new album “Tomorrow’s Daughter.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $55; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Cancer Can Rock

New Jersey’s Spider Rockets and Deer Park’s Jackpipe team up to raise cancer awareness.

WHEN | WHERE Noon Sunday, June 17, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $15; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

John Fogerty & ZZ Top

The rock legends will turn Zach’s Bay into a bayou on their “Blues and Bayous” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $15-$159.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

The Babys

Isn’t it time to see The Babys’ co-founders Wally Stocker and Tony Brock team with Long Island native Joey Sykes?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Guys With Guitars Under the Stars

Montgomery Gentry will headline the night, but go early to see Walmart yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, The Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $29-$59; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

