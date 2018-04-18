Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Long Island has a wide variety of great shows every week. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
So b-b-b-b-b-bad, b-b-b-b-b-bad they are good.
WHEN | WHERE Friday, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $40.50-$90.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Audra McDonald
The Broadway star will pull songs from throughout her Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning career, and maybe even “Climb Every Mountain.”
WHEN | WHERE Saturday, Staller Center for the Arts, Stony Brook
INFO $54; 631-632-2787, www.staller.sunysb.edu
Roseview
The New Hampshire melodic hardcore band has been rolling one great single after another. Catch them while you can.
WHEN | WHERE Monday, Revolution, Amityville
INFO $12-$14; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
The Devon Allman Project
Call it The Allman Brothers Band, The Next Generation, as Gregg Allman’s son, Devon, and Dickey Betts’ son, Duane, team up.
WHEN|WHERE Tuesday, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
INFO $51-$71; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Gov’t Mule
“Revolution Come… Revolution Go” comes before a huge summer tour with the Avett Brothers.
WHEN | WHERE Wednesday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $39.50-$69.50; 516-247-5200, livenation.com
