Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Audra McDonald attends the "Beauty And The

 Audra McDonald attends the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in 2017 Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Long Island has a wide variety of great shows every week. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

So b-b-b-b-b-bad, b-b-b-b-b-bad they are good.

WHEN | WHERE Friday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $40.50-$90.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Audra McDonald

The Broadway star will pull songs from throughout her Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning career, and maybe even “Climb Every Mountain.”

WHEN | WHERE Saturday, Staller Center for the Arts, Stony Brook

INFO $54; 631-632-2787, www.staller.sunysb.edu

Roseview

The New Hampshire melodic hardcore band has been rolling one great single after another. Catch them while you can.

WHEN | WHERE Monday, Revolution, Amityville

INFO $12-$14; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

The Devon Allman Project

Call it The Allman Brothers Band, The Next Generation, as Gregg Allman’s son, Devon, and Dickey Betts’ son, Duane, team up.

WHEN|WHERE Tuesday, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

INFO $51-$71; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Gov’t Mule

“Revolution Come… Revolution Go” comes before a huge summer tour with the Avett Brothers.

WHEN | WHERE Wednesday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$69.50; 516-247-5200, livenation.com

