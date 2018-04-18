Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Long Island has a wide variety of great shows every week. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

So b-b-b-b-b-bad, b-b-b-b-b-bad they are good.

WHEN | WHERE Friday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $40.50-$90.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Audra McDonald

The Broadway star will pull songs from throughout her Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning career, and maybe even “Climb Every Mountain.”

WHEN | WHERE Saturday, Staller Center for the Arts, Stony Brook

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $54; 631-632-2787, www.staller.sunysb.edu

Roseview

The New Hampshire melodic hardcore band has been rolling one great single after another. Catch them while you can.

WHEN | WHERE Monday, Revolution, Amityville

INFO $12-$14; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

The Devon Allman Project

Call it The Allman Brothers Band, The Next Generation, as Gregg Allman’s son, Devon, and Dickey Betts’ son, Duane, team up.

WHEN|WHERE Tuesday, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

INFO $51-$71; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Gov’t Mule

“Revolution Come… Revolution Go” comes before a huge summer tour with the Avett Brothers.

WHEN | WHERE Wednesday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$69.50; 516-247-5200, livenation.com