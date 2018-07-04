Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Brand X
No “Unorthodox Behaviour.” The British jazz fusion band has reunited again.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $55; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com
Franki Valli & The Four Seasons
Oh what a night!
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville
INFO $35-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Edward JJ Jones
The Lindenhurst rapper presents a night of Strong Island hip-hop.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 6, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
Toby Walker
The Brentwood native will mix his originals in with his take on blues classics from Robert Johnson and Son House.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook
INFO $20; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org
Las Cafeteras
The Los Angeles band mixes traditional Mexican music with rock, hip-hop and Afro-pop beats.
WHEN | WHERE 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, Krueger Bandshell, Northport
INFO Free; 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org
