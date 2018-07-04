TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI

LI blues musician Toby Walker will perform

LI blues musician Toby Walker  will perform at the Long Island Museum in Stony Btook.. Photo Credit: Larry Sribnick

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Brand X

No “Unorthodox Behaviour.” The British jazz fusion band has reunited again.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $55; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Franki Valli & The Four Seasons

Oh what a night!

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $35-$79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Edward JJ Jones

The Lindenhurst rapper presents a night of Strong Island hip-hop.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 6, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Toby Walker

The Brentwood native will mix his originals in with his take on blues classics from Robert Johnson and Son House.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook

INFO $20; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org

Las Cafeteras

The Los Angeles band mixes traditional Mexican music with rock, hip-hop and Afro-pop beats.

WHEN | WHERE 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, Krueger Bandshell, Northport

INFO Free; 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com

More Entertainment

National history and legends fuel Josh Gates' "Expedition What's on TV this Fourth of July: Marathons, more
Amy Adams plays a reporter in HBO's "Sharp 'Sharp Objects': Amy Adams saves HBO's slow-moving drama
Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael 'The 2000s': CNN series starts with decade's most notable TV
Brian Ross attends the 2007 Peabody Awards. Brian Ross, ABC News part ways
Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Movie and 'Jersey Shore's' Deena Cortese expecting first child
Roseanne Barr at the Los Angeles premiere of Roseanne says she has offers to return to TV