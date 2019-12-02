Call him Sally Claus — “Ho-Ho-How ya doin’?” says Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti of Bethpage, who's presenting his third annual Christmas Show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 21.

“This show has a whole different vibe from any other performance that I do,” says Valentinetti, 24. “I feel like I’m among friends and family. It’s laid back with stories, jokes and music — like an evening at Sal’s house.”

Valentinetti isn’t the only one bringing the spirit of the season to Long Island. Check out these concerts for a cool yule:

WLNG’s ROCKABILLY CHRISTMAS

This boogie-woogie festival features Jason D. Williams, Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks plus Pretiss McNeil at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Dec. 6.

INFO $39-$49 ($10 food/drink minimum at tables), 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ROCKAPELLA

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

No instruments — just voices. Welcome to Rockapella's Holiday Show coming to Boulton Center in Bay Shore on Dec. 7 where the Christmas classics are delivered a cappella a la “Pitch Perfect.”

INFO $67, 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS

Saxophonist Dave Koz is joined by his friends Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and Chris Walker for a holiday shindig at Tilles Center in Brookville on Dec. 8.

INFO $49-$82, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

CHAPIN FAMILY CHRISTMAS

Tom Chapin, the Harry Chapin Band, Jen Chapin and the Chapin Sisters (Abigail and Lily) come together for “A Chapin Family Christmas” at Patchogue Theatre on Dec. 13. The set will consist of holiday favorites, original songs from the season and some hits from the late Harry Chapin.

INFO $29-$59, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

Get ready to swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy packs a punch at Patchogue Theatre on Dec. 14. The band will put its spin on “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and crowd favorite, “Heat Miser” plus originals like “Last Night (I Went Out with Santa Claus)” and “Christmas Time in Tinsel Town.”

INFO $39-$69, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

THE IRISH TENORS

Let the Celtic trio of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly lighten up the holidays with their “We Three Kings Christmas Show” at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 14.

INFO $39.50-$119.50, 800-745-3000, thetheatreatwestbury.com

SARAH CONWAY

Conway brings her annual “Revel in Your Spirits Xmas Show” to the East End at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Dec. 14, where she will blend rock, blues, country and gospel.

INFO $20 (21 and over), 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

DARLENE LOVE

No holiday season is official until this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sings her signature classic, “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” at the Landmark on Main Street Theater in Port Washington on Dec. 15.

INFO $67-$85, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

CHERISH THE LADIES

This supergroup of Irish-American women celebrates its 35th anniversary this year with “A Celtic Christmas” show at the Landmark on Main Street Theater in Port Washington on Dec. 17.

INFO $36-$46, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

TSO has activated its all-new winter tour, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” including a stop at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 20. The show includes “An Angel Came Down,” “First Snow,” “Good King Joy” and a medley of “O Come All Ye Faithful”/“O Holy Night.”

INFO $58-$88, 800-745-3000, nycblive.com

LARA HOPE & THE ARK-TONES

Rockabilly queen Lara Hope brings her Ark-Tones to My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel for her “Dig That Crazy Christmas!” show on Dec. 20.

INFO $32.50 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

COUNTESS LUANN

TV’s popular housewife from “The Real Housewives of New York,” Luann de Lesseps has gone from TV star to author to cabaret singer. Witness her take on the Christmas catalog, Countess-style, at The Paramount in Huntington on Dec. 22.

INFO $29.50-$110, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

CEELO GREEN

The former star of “The Voice” is getting ready to play Santa at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Dec. 22 when he delivers “What Christmas Means to Me,” “This Christmas” and his rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

INFO $65-$154 ($10 food/drink minimum at tables), 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

KERRY KEARNEY’S BLUES CHRISTMAS

It wouldn’t be a blue Christmas without blues guitarist Kerry Kearney at My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel on Dec. 28. But he won’t be alone as Kearney welcomes fellow musicians Michael Falzarano, Mario Staiano, David Bennett Cohen, Gerry Sorrentino, Nydia Liberty Mata and Heather Hardy.

INFO $35 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com