Sal Valentinetti, Darlene Love and other 2019 Long Island holiday concerts
Call him Sally Claus — “Ho-Ho-How ya doin’?” says Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti of Bethpage, who's presenting his third annual Christmas Show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 21.
“This show has a whole different vibe from any other performance that I do,” says Valentinetti, 24. “I feel like I’m among friends and family. It’s laid back with stories, jokes and music — like an evening at Sal’s house.”
Valentinetti isn’t the only one bringing the spirit of the season to Long Island. Check out these concerts for a cool yule:
WLNG’s ROCKABILLY CHRISTMAS
This boogie-woogie festival features Jason D. Williams, Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks plus Pretiss McNeil at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Dec. 6.
INFO $39-$49 ($10 food/drink minimum at tables), 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
ROCKAPELLA
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
No instruments — just voices. Welcome to Rockapella's Holiday Show coming to Boulton Center in Bay Shore on Dec. 7 where the Christmas classics are delivered a cappella a la “Pitch Perfect.”
INFO $67, 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS
Saxophonist Dave Koz is joined by his friends Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and Chris Walker for a holiday shindig at Tilles Center in Brookville on Dec. 8.
INFO $49-$82, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org
CHAPIN FAMILY CHRISTMAS
Tom Chapin, the Harry Chapin Band, Jen Chapin and the Chapin Sisters (Abigail and Lily) come together for “A Chapin Family Christmas” at Patchogue Theatre on Dec. 13. The set will consist of holiday favorites, original songs from the season and some hits from the late Harry Chapin.
INFO $29-$59, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY
Get ready to swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy packs a punch at Patchogue Theatre on Dec. 14. The band will put its spin on “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and crowd favorite, “Heat Miser” plus originals like “Last Night (I Went Out with Santa Claus)” and “Christmas Time in Tinsel Town.”
INFO $39-$69, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
THE IRISH TENORS
Let the Celtic trio of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly lighten up the holidays with their “We Three Kings Christmas Show” at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Dec. 14.
INFO $39.50-$119.50, 800-745-3000, thetheatreatwestbury.com
SARAH CONWAY
Conway brings her annual “Revel in Your Spirits Xmas Show” to the East End at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Dec. 14, where she will blend rock, blues, country and gospel.
INFO $20 (21 and over), 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
DARLENE LOVE
No holiday season is official until this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sings her signature classic, “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” at the Landmark on Main Street Theater in Port Washington on Dec. 15.
INFO $67-$85, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org
CHERISH THE LADIES
This supergroup of Irish-American women celebrates its 35th anniversary this year with “A Celtic Christmas” show at the Landmark on Main Street Theater in Port Washington on Dec. 17.
INFO $36-$46, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
TSO has activated its all-new winter tour, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” including a stop at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 20. The show includes “An Angel Came Down,” “First Snow,” “Good King Joy” and a medley of “O Come All Ye Faithful”/“O Holy Night.”
INFO $58-$88, 800-745-3000, nycblive.com
LARA HOPE & THE ARK-TONES
Rockabilly queen Lara Hope brings her Ark-Tones to My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel for her “Dig That Crazy Christmas!” show on Dec. 20.
INFO $32.50 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
COUNTESS LUANN
TV’s popular housewife from “The Real Housewives of New York,” Luann de Lesseps has gone from TV star to author to cabaret singer. Witness her take on the Christmas catalog, Countess-style, at The Paramount in Huntington on Dec. 22.
INFO $29.50-$110, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
CEELO GREEN
The former star of “The Voice” is getting ready to play Santa at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Dec. 22 when he delivers “What Christmas Means to Me,” “This Christmas” and his rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
INFO $65-$154 ($10 food/drink minimum at tables), 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
KERRY KEARNEY’S BLUES CHRISTMAS
It wouldn’t be a blue Christmas without blues guitarist Kerry Kearney at My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel on Dec. 28. But he won’t be alone as Kearney welcomes fellow musicians Michael Falzarano, Mario Staiano, David Bennett Cohen, Gerry Sorrentino, Nydia Liberty Mata and Heather Hardy.
INFO $35 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
SAL VALENTINETTI
WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road
INFO 800-745-3000, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $29.50-$85.50
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.