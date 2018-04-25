TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Singer-songwriter Graham Parker

Singer-songwriter Graham Parker Photo Credit: The Roots Agency

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Graham Parker

The new wave pioneer is still squeezing out sparks on his “Alone in America” tour.

WHEN | WHERE Saturday, April 28, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

-----

Steel Panther

Glam-metal doesn’t get any funnier.

WHEN | WHERE Friday, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $25-$35; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

-----

Kofi Baker’s Cream Experience

The drummer pays tribute to his father Ginger Baker and the music of Cream. Corky Laing is also on the bill playing the music of Mountain.

WHEN | WHERE Saturday, Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue

INFO $25-$55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

-----

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

The art-rockers reunite to bring back their late-‘70s, early-‘80s heyday.

WHEN | WHERE Tuesday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$125; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

-----

Ruben Studdard

The “American Idol” covers the music of his own idol, Luther Vandross.

WHEN | WHERE Wednesday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $25-$85; 516-247-5200, livenation.com

