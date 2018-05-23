Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Justin Townes Earle

The singer-songwriter brings the great “Kids in the Street” to the East End.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett

INFO $50; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Scarabino

The Suffolk County rockers join Bohemians to raise awareness for veterans.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Sunday, May 27, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Joan Armatrading

Launching a new album and tour on Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, May 27, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

INFO $75-$105; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Kiefer Sutherland

Even if “Designated Survivor” doesn’t survive, he can keep singing.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, May 28, Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett

INFO $75; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

World’s Greatest Dad

The indie rockers’ debut “Get Well Soon” is set to break out.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, Amityville Music Hall

INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com