Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Justin Townes Earle
The singer-songwriter brings the great “Kids in the Street” to the East End.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett
INFO $50; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Scarabino
The Suffolk County rockers join Bohemians to raise awareness for veterans.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Sunday, May 27, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
Joan Armatrading
Launching a new album and tour on Long Island.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, May 27, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
INFO $75-$105; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Kiefer Sutherland
Even if “Designated Survivor” doesn’t survive, he can keep singing.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, May 28, Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett
INFO $75; 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
World’s Greatest Dad
The indie rockers’ debut “Get Well Soon” is set to break out.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, Amityville Music Hall
INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
